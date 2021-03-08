Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Pets at Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAHGF remained flat at $$5.52 during midday trading on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

