Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of PEYUF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 119,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,712. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

