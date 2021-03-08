Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSXP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of PSXP opened at $30.73 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after buying an additional 274,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

