Phoneum (PHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,334.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $189,806.06 and approximately $4,334.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00802998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041214 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,958,749 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum.

