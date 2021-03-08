Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

