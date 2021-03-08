PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

