PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

