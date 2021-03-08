Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.68. 19,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,392. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

