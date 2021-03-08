Piper Sandler Raises Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $19.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alphatec by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Alphatec by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.