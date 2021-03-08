Piper Sandler Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.73.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $333.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.97. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $343.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.