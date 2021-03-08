Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.60. Plus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

