Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Postal Savings Bank of China stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and life, property, health, and accident insurance products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.