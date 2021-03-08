Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.85

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.85 and last traded at C$32.53, with a volume of 146770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.16.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.67.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.