Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.13

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 802928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $503.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

