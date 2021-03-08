Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 419,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NX opened at $25.04 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $584,223.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 251,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.