Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of New Jersey Resources worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.22 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

