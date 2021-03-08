Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EQT by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 261,092 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of EQT by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 63,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

