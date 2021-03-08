Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of SITE Centers worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 181.1% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 229.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,599,541.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,345,906 shares of company stock worth $13,914,199 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

