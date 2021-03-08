Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $221.67 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $231.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

