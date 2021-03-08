Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of United States Steel worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 270,525 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $18.15 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

