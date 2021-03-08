Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

PROF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $22.27 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $451.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

