Prometeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.68 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $79.68 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $13.02 or 0.00025210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.83 or 0.00814881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00041238 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.