ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tennant by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tennant has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,437,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

