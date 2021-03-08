ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,829 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE WD opened at $100.63 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,284 shares of company stock worth $8,463,771 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

