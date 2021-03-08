ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,234 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 160.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.