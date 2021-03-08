ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,775 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 297,694 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 103,738 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,790 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

