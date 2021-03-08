ProShare Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,726,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,673,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE:THG opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

