ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.