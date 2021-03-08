ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 159,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN opened at $42.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

