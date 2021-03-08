ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

PAWZ opened at $68.91 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.