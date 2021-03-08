ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

