Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

