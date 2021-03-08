Prospect Hill Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prospect Hill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 514,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,299,000. Apple makes up approximately 51.5% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 375,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,150,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 454,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

