Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.88. 18,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $77.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

