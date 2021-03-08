Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $22.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

