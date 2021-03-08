Prudential PLC Acquires 22,950 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Allegheny Technologies worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after buying an additional 966,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

