Prudential PLC Buys 13,934 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $173.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.60 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

