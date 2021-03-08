Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $59.00 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $74.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

