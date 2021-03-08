Prudential PLC Purchases 12,086 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,986 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after purchasing an additional 740,418 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,955,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,153,000 after purchasing an additional 728,485 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NYSE:TU opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

