Prudential PLC Purchases New Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $123,682,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $172,340,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,618,000 after acquiring an additional 807,930 shares during the period.

PDD opened at $156.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 1.60.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

