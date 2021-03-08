Prudential PLC Sells 5,073 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $92.12 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

