PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $27,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $146.93 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $156.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.05.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

