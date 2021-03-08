Pundi X Hits Market Cap of $473.42 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $473.42 million and approximately $63.57 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,949,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

