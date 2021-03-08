Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altria Group in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

NYSE MO opened at $45.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

