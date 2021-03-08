Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Jamf Holding Corp. Boosted by Analyst (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jamf in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Jamf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Jamf alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.