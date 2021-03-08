Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.12 on Monday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

