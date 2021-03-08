Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

