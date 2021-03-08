Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Boosted by Analyst

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,746,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 780,919 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 558,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 331,189 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

