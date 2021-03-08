QS Investors LLC Buys 411 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.66 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

