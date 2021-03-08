QS Investors LLC Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $228.21 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.